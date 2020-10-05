India’s COVID Tally Crosses 66 Lakh Mark, 74k New Cases in 24 Hrs
Catch all live updates on the COVID-19 pandemic here.
India's COVID-19 tally crossed 66-lakh mark with a spike of 74,442 new cases and 903 deaths reported in last 24 hours, informed the Union Health Ministry, on Monday 5 Occtober, according to ANI. Total case tally stands at 66,23,816 including 9,34,427 active cases, 55,86,704 cured/discharged/migrated cases and 1,02,685 deaths
- India exceeds WHO advised140 tests per day per million population by nearly six times.
- Several states/UTs ave demonstrated better performance than the national average, said Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.
Total of 7,99,82,394 Samples Tested for COVID-19 Upto 4 Oct
A total of 7,99,82,394 samples tested for COVID-19 up to October 4. Of these, 9,89,860 samples were tested yesterday, reported ANI, citing Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).
India's COVID-19 Tally Crosses 66 Lakh Mark
India's COVID-19 tally crossed 66-lakh mark with a spike of 74,442 new cases and 903 deaths reported in last 24 hours, informed the Union Health Ministry, on Monday 5 Occtober, according to ANI.
Total case tally stands at 66,23,816 including 9,34,427 active cases, 55,86,704 cured/discharged/migrated cases and 1,02,685 deaths, reported ANI, citing Union Health Ministry.
India Exceeds WHO-Advised 140 COVID Tests Per Day Per Mn: Health Ministry
India has exceeded 140 tests per day per million population as advised by the World Health Organization by nearly six times, the Ministry of Health informed on Monday, 5 October, according to ANI.
Several states/UTs have demonstrated better performance than the national average, reported ANI, citing Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.
Liked this story? We'll send you more. Subscribe to The Quint's newsletter and get selected stories delivered to your inbox every day. Click to get started.
The Quint is available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, click to join.
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.