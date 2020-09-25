Spike of Over 86K Fresh Cases, India’s COVID-19 Tally Crosses 58 L
India's COVID-19 tally has crossed the 58 lakh-mark with a spike of 86,052 new cases and 1,141 deaths in the last 24 hours.
The total case tally stands at 58,18,571 including 9,70,116 active cases, 47,56,165 cured/discharged/migrated and 92,290 deaths, data from the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare said on Friday.
Delhi on Thursday reported 3,834 new COVID-19 cases and 36 fatalities, taking the tally in the national capital to 2,60,623 and the death toll to 5,123.
Meanwhile, Karnataka Congress MLA B Narayan Rao died of COVID-19 in Bengaluru on Thursday, reported PTI. The legislator from Bidar was admitted to the Manipal Hospital on 1 September and was diagnosed with severe COVID-19 infection.
- Maharashtra Urban Development Minister Eknath Shinde on Thursday said that he has tested positive for COVID-19
- Maharashtra on Thursday reported 19,164 new COVID-19 cases and 459 fatalities, taking the tally to 12,82,963 and the death toll to 34,345
- Globally, over 31.8 million cases of COVID-19 have been recorded so far, with the death toll standing at over 9,76,000
Spike of Over 86K New COVID Cases
Karnataka Congress MLA Narayan Rao Dies of COVID-19
