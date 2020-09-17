India Records Spike of Over 97K COVID Cases, Death Toll Passes 83K
India on Thursday, 17 September, recorded a spike of 97,894 positive COVID-19 cases, taking the country’s tally to 51,18,254. According to data from the Union Health Ministry, 40,25,079 patients have been discharged, while the death toll has risen to 83,198.
Meanwhile, Delhi recorded its highest-ever spike of 4,473 COVID cases, pushing the tally to over 230,000. Maharashtra and West Bengal recorded 23,365 and 4,123 cases respectively.
Union Minister Nitin Gadkari said on Wednesday that he has tested positive for coronavirus and has isolated himself. "Yesterday, I was feeling weak and consulted my Doctor. During the course of my check-up, I have been tested COVID 19 positive. I am at present doing well with the blessings and good wishes of all. I have isolated myself," he wrote on Twitter.
- Delhi BJP chief Adesh Gupta on Wednesday took to Twitter to announce that he had tested positive for COVID-19
- Russia will supply Dr Reddy’s Laboratories of India with 100 million doses of the ‘Sputnik-V’ vaccine once it receives regulatory approval in the country, Reuters reported
29 Fresh COVID-19 Cases Reported in Mizoram
Twenty-nine cases were reported in Mizoram till 7 am today, taking the total tally to 1,506 so far. The total number of active cases in the state is 567, while 939 people have been discharged. No death has been reported in the state till date, reported ANI.
