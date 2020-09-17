India Records Spike of Over 97K COVID Cases, Death Toll Passes 83K

India on Thursday, 17 September, recorded a spike of 97,894 positive COVID-19 cases, taking the country’s tally to 51,18,254. According to data from the Union Health Ministry, 40,25,079 patients have been discharged, while the death toll has risen to 83,198.

Meanwhile, Delhi recorded its highest-ever spike of 4,473 COVID cases, pushing the tally to over 230,000. Maharashtra and West Bengal recorded 23,365 and 4,123 cases respectively.

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari said on Wednesday that he has tested positive for coronavirus and has isolated himself. "Yesterday, I was feeling weak and consulted my Doctor. During the course of my check-up, I have been tested COVID 19 positive. I am at present doing well with the blessings and good wishes of all. I have isolated myself," he wrote on Twitter.