97,570 New COVID Cases Take India’s Tally to 46.6 L; Biggest Spike
Catch all the updates on the coronavirus outbreak here.
India on Saturday, 12 September, reported 97,570 new cases of coronavirus, in what is the biggest one-day spike anywhere in the world, taking the tally in the country to 46,59,985. The death toll increased by 1,201 to 77,472.
According to the Union Health Ministry’s data, there are currently 9,58,316 active cases across the country, while 36,24,196 patients have been discharged, and one has migrated.
- The DCGI has directed Serum Institute to suspend new recruitment in phase 2 and phase 3 trials of the Oxford COVID-19 vaccine candidate till further orders
- With the Delhi Metro resuming services on its Airport Express Line on Saturday, all its lines are now operational
- Globally, over 28.3 million cases of coronavirus have been recorded so far, with India being the second worst-affected country
97,570 New COVID-19 Cases Take India’s Tally to 46.59 Lakh; Biggest Spike
India on Saturday reported 97,570 new cases of coronavirus, in what is the biggest one-day spike anywhere in the world, taking the tally in the country to 46,59,985. The death toll increased by 1,201 to 77,472.
According to the Union Health Ministry’s data, there are currently 9,58,316 active cases across the country, while 36,24,196 patients have been discharged, and one has migrated.
DGCI Tells Serum Institute to Suspend Recruitment for Vaccine Clinical Trials
The Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) has directed the Serum Institute of India to suspend new recruitment in phase 2 and phase 3 clinical trials of the Oxford COVID-19 vaccine candidate until further orders, news agency PTI reported on Friday, 11 September.
The DCGI, the apex body responsible for overseeing clinical trials, has also called for enhanced safety monitoring of those who have already received the dosage.
Liked this story? We'll send you more. Subscribe to The Quint's newsletter and get selected stories delivered to your inbox every day. Click to get started.
The Quint is available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, click to join.
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.