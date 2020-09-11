96,551 New COVID Cases Take India’s Tally to 45.6 L; Biggest Spike

India on Friday, 11 September, reported 96,551 new cases of coronavirus, in what is the biggest one-day spike, taking the tally in the country to 45,62,415. The death toll increased by 1,209 to 76,271.

According to the Union Health Ministry data, there are currently 9,43,480 active cases across the country, while 35,42,663 patients have been discharged, and one had migrated.