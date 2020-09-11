Live

96,551 New COVID Cases Take India's Tally to 45.6 L; Biggest Spike

Catch all the updates on the coronavirus outbreak here.

A medic collects samples for COVID-19 testing in New Delhi. Image used for representational purposes.
India on Friday, 11 September, reported 96,551 new cases of coronavirus, in what is the biggest one-day spike, taking the tally in the country to 45,62,415. The death toll increased by 1,209 to 76,271.

According to the Union Health Ministry data, there are currently 9,43,480 active cases across the country, while 35,42,663 patients have been discharged, and one had migrated.

Snapshot
  • The findings of ICMR’s national sero-survey have indicated that 0.73 percent of adults in India were exposed to SARS-CoV-2, amounting to 6.4 million infections, by early May, PTI reported
  • The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation has also begun operations on its magenta and grey lines from Friday
  • A total of 5,40,97,975 samples have been tested for COVID-19 up to 10 September, of which 11,63,542 samples were tested on Thursday, the ICMR said
4:39 AM, 11 Sep
KEY EVENT

4:17 AM, 11 Sep

India Might Have Had 6.4 Million COVID Infections by Early May: ICMR Sero Survey

The findings of ICMR’s national sero-survey have indicated that 0.73 percent of adults in India were exposed to SARS-CoV-2, amounting to 6.4 million infections, by early May, PTI reported

