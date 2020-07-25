India’s COVID Tally at 12.87L; PM To Inaugurate 3 New ICMR Labs

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be inaugurating three new labs of the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) in Noida, Kolkata and Mumbai on 27 July via video conferencing.

Earlier, on Friday, 24 July, the number of coronavirus cases in India rose by 49,310 to 12,87,945 in what is the biggest single-day spike. The death toll rose by 740 to 30,601. According to the Union Health Ministry data, there are currently 4,40,135 active cases across the country, while 8,17,208 patients have been cured or discharged, and one has migrated.