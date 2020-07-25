India’s COVID Tally at 12.87L; PM To Inaugurate 3 New ICMR Labs
Catch all the live updates on COVID-19 pandemic here.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be inaugurating three new labs of the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) in Noida, Kolkata and Mumbai on 27 July via video conferencing.
Earlier, on Friday, 24 July, the number of coronavirus cases in India rose by 49,310 to 12,87,945 in what is the biggest single-day spike. The death toll rose by 740 to 30,601. According to the Union Health Ministry data, there are currently 4,40,135 active cases across the country, while 8,17,208 patients have been cured or discharged, and one has migrated.
India Achieves Record Tests in a Single Day: Health Ministry
The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Saturday, 25 July said that with more than 4,20,000 COVID tests, India has achieved a record number of tests in a single day.
PM To Inaugurate ICMR Labs; Yogi, Mamata & Uddhav Expected at Virtual Event
Prime Minister Modi will be inaugurating three new labs of the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) in Noida, Kolkata and Mumbai via video conferencing on July 27, reported ANI.
Chief Ministers Yogi Adityanath, Mamata Banerjee and Uddhav Thackeray are expected to be a part of the virtual event.
We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated.
The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.