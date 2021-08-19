India Reports 36,401 Fresh COVID-19 Cases, 530 Deaths in Last 24 Hours
The recovery rate in India stands at 97.53 percent, highest since March 2020.
India reported 36,401 fresh COVID-19 cases on Thursday, 19 August, 3.4 percent higher than the number of cases reported on Wednesday, 18 August.
The total death toll has risen to 4,33,049 with 530 deaths in the last 24 hours, according to the data from the Union Health Ministry.
Out of the 530 fatalities, Kerala and Maharashtra alone reported 179 and 158 deaths respectively.
The data from Ministry of Health and Family Welfare shows that the active cases account for 1.13 percent, the lowest in the last 149 days and the recovery rate stands at 97.53 percent, highest since March 2020.
Kerala and Maharashtra have been seeing a high number of coronavirus cases in India.
As of Thursday, the total number of people vaccinated in the country stands at 56,64,88,433, including 56,36,336 people vaccinated in the last 24 hours.
Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) in a statement said that the country in an average has done more than 17 lakh daily testing in August. It also noted that India has done more than ten crore tests in the last 55 days.
