With 64,553 New Cases, India’s COVID-19 Tally Crosses 24.61 Lakh
The overall number of global coronavirus cases on Friday topped 20.7 million.
With a spike of 64,553 cases in the last 24 hours, the total number of COVID-19 cases in India on Friday, 14 August, rose to 24,61,191, including 6,61,595 active cases, 17,51,556 patients cured/discharged and 48,040 deaths.
The overall number of global coronavirus cases on Friday topped 20.7 million, while the deaths have increased to over 7,52,000, according to the Johns Hopkins University.
As of Friday morning, the total number of cases stood at 2,07,64,220 and the fatalities rose to 752,893, the University's Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed in its latest update.
The US accounted for the world’s highest number of infections and fatalities at 52,48,172 and 1,67,092, respectively, according to the CSSE.
Brazil came in the second place with 3,164,785 infections and 104,201 deaths.
In terms of cases, India ranks third, and is followed by Russia (905,762), South Africa (572,865), Mexico (505,751), Peru (498,555), Colombia (422,519), Chile (380,034), Spain (337,334), Iran (336,324), the UK (315,583), Saudi Arabia (294,519), Pakistan (286,674), Argentina (276,072), Bangladesh (269,115), Italy (252,235), Turkey (245,635), France (244,096), Germany (222,281), Iraq (164,277), Philippines (147,526), Indonesia (132,816), Canada (123,180), Qatar (114,281) and Kazakhstan (101,372), the CSSE figures showed.
(With inputs from IANS.)
Liked this story? We'll send you more. Subscribe to The Quint's newsletter and get selected stories delivered to your inbox every day. Click to get started.
The Quint is available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, click to join.
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.