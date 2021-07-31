41,649 New COVID Cases, 593 Deaths in India; Active Cases at 4.08 L

India on Saturday, 31 July, reported 41,649 new COVID-19 cases, taking the total cases in the country to 3,16,13,993. Meanwhile, the death toll rose to 4,23,810 with 593 deaths reported in the last 24 hours.

According to the health ministry, active cases in the country stands at 4,08,920, while a total of 3,07,81,263 patients have been discharged so far, with 37,291 in the last 24 hours.

Kerala on Friday reported 20,772 new cases, while Maharashtra reported 6,600 cases.

More than 46.15 crore vaccine doses have been administered since India's inoculation drive began in January.