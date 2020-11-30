With Over 38K New COVID-19 Cases, India’s Tally Reaches 94,31,692
According to the Union Health Ministry data, there are currently 4,46,952 active cases across the country.
India on Monday, 30 November, reported 38,772 new coronavirus cases, taking the tally in the country to 94,31,692. The death toll increased by 443 to 1,37,139.
According to the Union Health Ministry data, there are currently 4,46,952 active cases across the country, while 88,47,600 patients have been discharged.
With 8,76,173 COVID-19 tests yesterday, total number of tests conducted have reached 14,03,79,976, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) said on Monday.
The number of new daily infections has been falling in the country since mid-September, when it reached a peak of over 90,000 cases a day. The number of active COVID-19 cases has also come down from a high of more than 10 lakh to 4.39 lakh now.
