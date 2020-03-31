COVID-19 Cases in India Just Under 1,400; 35 Dead: Health Ministry

The number of coronavirus cases in India rose to 1,397 on Tuesday, 31 March, an increase of 146 cases in the last 24 hours, with the death toll standing at 35, according to the latest Health Ministry data.

There are now 1,238 active COVID-19 cases in the country, while 123 have been cured/discharged and one is a migrated patient.

The highest number of cases have been recorded in Kerala at 234, followed by Maharashtra at 216.