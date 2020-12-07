32,981 New COVID-19 Cases Take India’s Tally to 96 L; 1.4 L Deaths

India on Monday, 7 December, reported 32,981 new coronavirus cases, taking the tally in the country to 96,77,203. The death toll increased by 391 to 1,40,573.

According to the Union Health Ministry data, there are currently 3,96,729 active cases across the country, while 91,39,901 patients have been discharged so far.

Meanwhile, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) said that a total of 14,77,87,656 samples have been tested for COVID-19, up to 6 December 2020, of which 8,01,081 samples were tested on Sunday.

The number of new daily infections has been falling in the country since mid-September, when it reached a peak of over 90,000 cases a day. The number of active COVID-19 cases has also come down from a high of more than 10 lakh to 3.96 lakh now.