Spike of Over 19k COVID Cases in India, Death Toll at 1.46 Lakh

India on Tuesday, 22 December, reported 19,556 fresh coronavirus cases, taking the tally in the country to 1,00,75,116. The death toll increased by 301 to 1,46,111.

According to the Union Health Ministry data, there are currently 2,92,518 active cases across the country, while 96,36,487 patients have been discharged so far. A total of 30,376 people have been discharged in the last 24 hours.

Meanwhile, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) on Tuesday said that a total of 16,31,70,557 samples have been tested for COVID-19 up to 21 December and that of these, 10,72,228 samples were tested on Monday.

The number of new daily infections has been falling in the country since mid-September, when it reached a peak of over 90,000 cases a day. The number of active COVID-19 cases has also come down from a high of more than 10 lakh.