Corona Doll & Burger: People Adopt Funny Ways to Spread Awareness

People across the globe have come up with unusual and funny ways to raise awareness about coronavirus, urging people to stay at home, and helping lift spirits amid the crisis.

From donning ‘coronavirus helmets’ to blowing conches and ringing bells, the Bengaluru traffic police has come up with new and innovative ways to ensure citizens stay home during the 21-day lockdown period. In a clip that has gone viral, some traffic cops on MG Road can be seen wearing corona-themed helmets to urge commuters to stay home.

A similar clip went viral on socil media of a police officer in Chennai wearing a corona-themed helmet and giving lecture to commuters on the spread of the deadly virus.