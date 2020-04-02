Corona Doll & Burger: People Adopt Funny Ways to Spread Awareness
People across the globe have come up with unusual and funny ways to raise awareness about coronavirus, urging people to stay at home, and helping lift spirits amid the crisis.
From donning ‘coronavirus helmets’ to blowing conches and ringing bells, the Bengaluru traffic police has come up with new and innovative ways to ensure citizens stay home during the 21-day lockdown period. In a clip that has gone viral, some traffic cops on MG Road can be seen wearing corona-themed helmets to urge commuters to stay home.
A similar clip went viral on socil media of a police officer in Chennai wearing a corona-themed helmet and giving lecture to commuters on the spread of the deadly virus.
If corona-themed helmets were not enough, a police officer in Kurnool, Andhra Pradesh rode a white horse, painted in ‘corona-prints’ and making announcements on a megaphone, urging commuters to stay at home.
The deadly virus has inspired Hoang Tung, the owner of Hanoi Pizza Home in Vietnam, to come up with the ‘corona burger. He says more than spreading awareness, his motto is to spread joy amid the crisis.
We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated.
