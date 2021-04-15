Weekend Curfew in Delhi Amid COVID Surge: Here’s What’s Allowed

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday, 15 April, announced that Delhi would go under a weekend curfew from Friday till Monday morning amid a surge in COVID cases.

The chief minister said that these decisions had been taken at a meeting with the Lieutenant Governor on Thursday.

On Wednesday, Delhi recorded 17,282 COVID-19 cases, in what is the national capital’s biggest spike since the beginning of the pandemic.

So, what’s allowed and what is not as Delhi joins the list of cities with strong curbs due to the coronavirus threat?