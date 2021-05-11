EPS, OPS, AIADMK Cadre Booked for Violating Lockdown Norms

Around 250 All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) cadre including former Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami and former deputy Chief Minister O Paneerselvam were booked by the Chennai police on Monday, 10 May for violating COVID-19 lockdown rules. They had held a meeting in which people had gathered at the party headquarters on Monday night.

All were booked under sections 143 (unlawful assembly), 188 (disobedience to order promulgated by a public office) and 269 (negligent act likely to spread infection of disease) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).