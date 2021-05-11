EPS, OPS, AIADMK Cadre Booked for Violating Lockdown Norms
On Monday, a huge crowd gathered outside AIADMK headquarters, in clear violation of the lockdown norms.
Around 250 All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) cadre including former Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami and former deputy Chief Minister O Paneerselvam were booked by the Chennai police on Monday, 10 May for violating COVID-19 lockdown rules. They had held a meeting in which people had gathered at the party headquarters on Monday night.
All were booked under sections 143 (unlawful assembly), 188 (disobedience to order promulgated by a public office) and 269 (negligent act likely to spread infection of disease) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).
Tussle For Party Leadership
On the first day of the two-week long lockdown, the party held a meeting at its headquarters to select the Opposition leader for the state’s Legislative Assembly. After the meet, which lasted for around three hours, Palaniswami was chosen over Paneerselvam to lead the Opposition.
Scores of AIADMK party cadre and supporters had gathered outside the premises to cheer the newly elected Opposition leader, in clear violation of the lockdown norms. Most were found not to wear masks.
For the past few weeks, a tussle has been going on between the Palaniswami and Pannerselvam camps. The party is yet to decide whether one leader alone should lead its ranks. The party will soon call for another meeting to sort its leadership troubles.
Meanwhile, after the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) formed its government in Tamil Nadu, new commissioners were appointed to different departments including the police department. IPS officer Shankar Jiwal was appointed as the new commissioner of police for Chennai.
