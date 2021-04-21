Centre Waives Import Duty on Remdesivir, Raw Material

Amid a huge surge in COVID-19 cases in India, the government on Tuesday, 20 April, waived customs duty on the antiviral drug, Remdesivir, its raw material and other components.

The move by the government will help increase domestic availability of Remdesivir, which is used to treat COVID patients and will also help reduce the cost of the injection.

The Department of Revenue in a statement said, “The central government, on being satisfied that it is necessary in the public interest, hereby exempts the goods when imported to India from the whole of the duty of customs leviable.”