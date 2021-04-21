Centre Waives Import Duty on Remdesivir, Raw Material
This move would ensure domestic availability of the drug and also help reduce the cost of the drug.
Amid a huge surge in COVID-19 cases in India, the government on Tuesday, 20 April, waived customs duty on the antiviral drug, Remdesivir, its raw material and other components.
The move by the government will help increase domestic availability of Remdesivir, which is used to treat COVID patients and will also help reduce the cost of the injection.
The Department of Revenue in a statement said, “The central government, on being satisfied that it is necessary in the public interest, hereby exempts the goods when imported to India from the whole of the duty of customs leviable.”
Remdesivir active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs), injection Remdesivir, and beta Cyclodextrin used in the manufacturing of Remdesivir are some of the items, on which the import duty has been waived.
This import duty exemption will remain till 31 October 2021.
Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal tweeted on Tuesday said that this move will increase supply and reduce the cost of the drug.
Recently, with the increased demand of Remdesivir, the Centre had banned the export of the injection on 11 April.
