Centre Waives Import Duty on Remdesivir, Raw Material

This move would ensure domestic availability of the drug and also help reduce the cost of the drug.

The Quint
Updated
COVID-19
1 min read
Hospitals in the country say they have run out of Remdesivir to treat COVID-19 patients.
i

Amid a huge surge in COVID-19 cases in India, the government on Tuesday, 20 April, waived customs duty on the antiviral drug, Remdesivir, its raw material and other components.

The move by the government will help increase domestic availability of Remdesivir, which is used to treat COVID patients and will also help reduce the cost of the injection.

The Department of Revenue in a statement said, “The central government, on being satisfied that it is necessary in the public interest, hereby exempts the goods when imported to India from the whole of the duty of customs leviable.”

Remdesivir active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs), injection Remdesivir, and beta Cyclodextrin used in the manufacturing of Remdesivir are some of the items, on which the import duty has been waived.
Also Read

When Do You Really Need Remdesivir? Does It Work?

When Do You Really Need Remdesivir? Does It Work?

This import duty exemption will remain till 31 October 2021.

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal tweeted on Tuesday said that this move will increase supply and reduce the cost of the drug.

Recently, with the increased demand of Remdesivir, the Centre had banned the export of the injection on 11 April.

Also Read

Maha Remdesivir Row: Whys & Hows of Fadnavis’ Involvement in 5 Pts

Maha Remdesivir Row: Whys & Hows of Fadnavis’ Involvement in 5 Pts

(The Quint is available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)

Published: 

Empower independent journalism.

Because the truth is worth it.

Select Amount:
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!