More Drive-in COVID Vaccination Centres in Mumbai in 24 Hours
The first such vaccination centre was set up in Dadar this week.
Within 24-hours, Mumbai will have more drive-in vaccination centres in every administrative zone, stated Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation on Thursday, 6 May.
The BMC was earlier praised by the Supreme Court for managing the COVID crisis, as well as the oxygen crisis that has gripped Maharashtra. Mumbai now has one of the lowest positivity rates in the country.
The centres, as per NDTV, will cater to senior citizens and people with disabilities. Shelters are being installed to accommodate staff, patients and ambulances.
The blueprint has been created and is ready facilitate 5,000 vaccinations a day, in spite of the state facing a dire shortage in vaccine supply.
The centres will be set up on open grounds, as per the report. Places, such as Andheri Sports Club ground, Cooperage ground, Shivaji Stadium, Oval Maidan, Brabourne stadium, MIG ground, MCA ground, Reliance Jio garden and Wankhede Stadium, are likely to be used for the purpose.
SC Commends BMC
Earlier today, the top court cited the the success of the BMC in managing the pandemic in Mumbai, and asked the Centre to hold a meeting with Municipal Commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal to adopt similar measures in Delhi.
“Draw from the experience of Bombay Municipal Corporation. They have done some remarkable work. Not disrespecting Delhi, but we can maybe see what was done by BMC. Maharashtra is also an oxygen-supply state,” said Justice Chandrachud, as quoted by Live Law.
The apex court asked the Centre to make citizens aware and be transparent of the severity of the ongoing oxygen shortage.
India on Thursday reported 4,12,262 new cases and 3,980 deaths in the last 24 hours. The new infections have pushed India’s caseload to over 2.06 crore while active cases stand at 35.66 lakh.
(With inputs from PTI and LiveLaw)
