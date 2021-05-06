More Drive-in COVID Vaccination Centres in Mumbai in 24 Hours

Within 24-hours, Mumbai will have more drive-in vaccination centres in every administrative zone, stated Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation on Thursday, 6 May.

The first such centre was set up in Dadar this week.

The BMC was earlier praised by the Supreme Court for managing the COVID crisis, as well as the oxygen crisis that has gripped Maharashtra. Mumbai now has one of the lowest positivity rates in the country.

The centres, as per NDTV, will cater to senior citizens and people with disabilities. Shelters are being installed to accommodate staff, patients and ambulances.