AstraZeneca’s Revised US Trial Result Shows 76% Efficacy

AstraZeneca reiterated on Thursday, 25 March, that their vaccine was 100% effective against severe or critical forms of the disease. It also said the vaccine showed 85% efficacy in adults 65 years and older.

On the basis of the new results, AstraZeneca reportedly plans on seeking US emergency use authorisation soon.

In spite of the controversy surrounding the vaccine, WHO continues to back the AstraZeneca vaccine saying the ‘benefits outweighed the risks’.

