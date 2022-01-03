'COVID Protection for Young India': Health Min as Vaccination for Kids Begins

Those in the age group of 15-18 are required to produce an ID proof and a school ID card to get the COVID-19 vaccine in the capital city.

"Schools will have to appoint a nodal officer that will ensure vaccination of all the students in the school. In addition to the ID proof already valid for the vaccination, the school ID cards of a children are also valid. Walk-in registration facility will also be provided at the vaccination centre," the state government order says.

Further, the responsibility of apprising parents of the nearest vaccination centre has been given to class teachers of the eligible age groups' classes.

Delhi recorded 3,194 cases of COVID-19 on Sunday. The national capital has reported 357 cases of the Omicron variant so far, of which 57 have been discharged, or have recovered or migrated.