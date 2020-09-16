All You Ever Wanted to Know About COVID-19 Vaccine Candidates

There’s a global race to find a cure for the coronavirus that has put the world on lockdown. Currently, 180 vaccines are in several stages of clinical research according to the World Health Organization, and experts estimate it could take anywhere from 12-18 months to get results.

Recently, the Oxford vaccine resumed their clinical trials in the UK following confirmation by the Medicines Health Regulatory Authority (MHRA) that it was safe to do so. On 6 September, the standard review process had triggered a voluntary pause to vaccination across all global trials to allow review of safety data by independent committees and international regulators

On the Indian front, Hyderabad-based pharmaceutical company Bharat Biotech’s indigenous COVID-19 vaccine candidate Covaxin showed protective efficacy in animal trials. Meanwhile, phase 2 of Covaxin’s human trials have been kickstarted in Nagpur.

Globally, 35 vaccines are in the human trials phase. Although recently, Adar Poonawalla, CEO of Serum Institute of India (SII), predicted that there won’t be enough COVID-19 vaccines for everyone in the world till the end of 2024.