After Corona Helmets, COVID-19 Art to Raise Awareness in Bengaluru

Bengaluru police has upped its game when it comes to using innovative methods to spread awareness and urge citizens to stay indoors.

After Bengaluru police wore coronavirus-themed helmets and dressed up as 'Yamraj' to urge people to stay at home, now coronavirus art on the roads of Bengaluru, with the support of the city police, is being used to raise awareness about the pandemic.

The art was painted on the roads to highlight the importance of the lockdown and maintaining social distancing and hygiene, and to urge citizens to stay indoors.