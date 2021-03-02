80-Yr-Old Gets Vaccine After Riding Bike for 68 Km to Reach Centre
Sahu rode from his native village Sarjamdih under Tamar block all the way to Ranchi.
80-year-old Ram Kishore Sahu reportedly rode his bike for over 68 km to ensure that he got his first COVID-19 vaccine soon after the second phase of the vaccination drive kickstarted on Monday, 1 March.
According to The New Indian Express, Sahu rode from his native village Sarjamdih under Tamar block all the way to Ranchi, as there were no COVID vaccination centres in his region.
Sahu who is a retired school-teacher, reportedly told The New Indian Express:
"After reaching here at 9 am, I had to wait for around two hours to take the shot. The vaccine is safe and I did not have any problem after getting it.”
He also, however, told Hindustan Times (HT) that “it doesn't matter that I had to wait for two hours as it was the first day.”
Sahu’s only regret is that he could not bring his wife along with him as he had only one helmet.
“I will now buy one for her today itself and bring her tomorrow," Sahu said, as per Hindustan Times.
Further, Sahu told told HT that he has no health issues.
“But I was keen to get the vaccine as it will not only protect me from the infection but also protect others. None of my family members stopped me from taking the jab. People should come forward to get the vaccine as this is the only way out to check the spread of the pandemic."
As per The New Indian Express, Sahu was a recipient of the President’s award when he was in service.
(With inputs from The New Indian Express and Hindustan Times.)
