14-Day Quarantine Must for Those Arriving From AP and Telangana
As per the order, the new strain has a shorter incubation period, a high transmission rate and progresses rapidly.
In the wake of a "new virulent strain of COVID-19" getting identified in the states of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, the Delhi government has decided to place anyone arriving from these states on institutional quarantine for 14 days.
However, as per PTI, those who have been administered both doses of any COVID vaccine or carry a negative RT-PCR test report not older than 72 hours prior to undertaking the journey, will be required to be home quarantined for seven days, it said.
The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) stated in the order that a virulent variant of COVID-19 is reported to have been found recently in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.
With a shorter incubation period, the new strain has a high transmission rate and progresses rapidly, the order added.
The DDMA order added that resident commissioners of concerned state bhawans will be responsible for ensuring the compliance of instructions for quarantine in case people from the states of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana reach there.
Similar responsibility lies on the owners of hotels, guest houses and such facilities, to comply with the order.
The order also added that the concerned district magistrates in the national capital will ensure compliance of instructions and take necessary action as per the health protocol and SOPs prevailing in Delhi with regard to screening, testing, home quarantine, isolation, surveillance of such people.
