UK: Record Winds Caused by Storm Eunice Shred Roof of London's O2 Arena

A part of the fabric roof of O2 Arena in London was on Friday, 18 February, shredded by record winds caused by Storm Eunice, which has killed at least nine people across Europe so far.

The arena was shut after the damage caused to the roof. The arena's authorities, in an official statement, said, "The safety of our visitors remains of paramount importance."

The storm, which was caused by a jet stream over the Atlantic Ocean, has caused a power outage in lakhs of homes across Europe. Flights and trains have been severely disrupted and several people have reportedly been injured.

Apart from the United Kingdom (UK), deaths have been reported from the Netherlands, Belgium, and Ireland.