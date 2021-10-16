What is Eco-Anxiety? The Psychological Impact of an Endangered Planet Explained

As every corner of the world cascades into an irreversible climate crisis, reports elucidating the harrowing physical impact of a deteriorating ecology have time and again flooded news.

Just this year, a study undertaken by researchers at Harvard University, University College London, and other universities revealed that over eight million people are killed by just air pollution from fossil fuels every year. A Climate Impact Lab report even states that by 2100, an estimated 1.5 million additional people are expected to die each year from climate change.

However, studies looking into our psychological health in context of a looming existential threat are not as robust.