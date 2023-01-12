Cold Wave Continues: Temperatures in North India May Drop to -4°C

Temperatures in North India are expected to drop drastically towards the end of this week. This winter has been recorded as the third worst cold spell North India has faced, according to a report by the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD).

Temperatures in the Indo-Gangetic plains have bee expected to drop as low as -4°C between 14 and 19 January, and the cold wave is expected to peak around 16-18 January, as predicted by a weather expert.