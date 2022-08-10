Coastal Zones Projects Get Green Light Despite Environmental Inadequacies: CAG

They also recommended many projects without the submission of mandatory documents, it said.

The audit report said SCZMA was not reconstituted in Karnataka and there was delayed reconstitution in Goa, Odisha and West Bengal during 2015-2020.

The SCZMAs held meetings without fulfilling the quorum requirements and lacked representation from relevant stakeholder bodies, it said.

In many states, SCZMAs did not have sufficient manpower to perform their mandate, it said.

The report said the DLCs of Tamil Nadu lacked participation from local traditional communities. In Andhra Pradesh, they were not established at all.

"In Goa, DLCs were formed after a delay of six years," the report said.