1,000-Year-Old Stalagmites Show Monsoon Is Unreliable: A History of Drought

The paleoclimate records can usually tell what, where and when something happened. But often, they alone cannot answer why or how something happened.

Our new study shows that protracted droughts frequently occurred during the past millennia, but we do not have a good understanding of why the monsoon failed in those years. Similar studies using Himalayan ice cores, tree rings and other caves have also detected protracted droughts but face the same challenge.

In the next phase of our study, we are teaming up with climate modelers to conduct coordinated proxy-modeling studies that we hope will offer more insight into the climate dynamics that triggered and sustained such extended periods of drought during the past millennium.

(Gayatri Kathayat is an Associate Professor of Global Environmental Change at Xi'an Jiaotong University.

Ashish Sinha is a Professor of Earth and Climate Sciences at California State University, Dominguez Hills)

(This is an opinion piece and the views expressed above are the author’s own. The Quint neither endorses nor is responsible for the same. This article was originally published on The Conversation. Read the original article here.)