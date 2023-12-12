Why Businesses Must Follow The Disability Inclusion Imperative

[This story has been produced as part of #ABillionVoices campaign ahead of #IDPWD2023. Learn more about Accenture's Disability Inclusion initiative.]

India Inc. organisations are growing aware of the many inequalities and injustices within the socioeconomic strata. Seen as drivers of social change with the adoption of key DE&I policy framework, most leaderships recognise the value of creating a level-playing field. They understand how it must not be viewed through the periscope of a Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) drive and that it improves the bottom line too.

Accenture’s Disability Inclusion Imperative report noted, “companies that have led on key disability inclusion criteria have realized: 1.6x more revenue, 2.6x more net income, and 2x more economic profit than other participants. They are also 25% more likely to outperform on productivity compared to their industry peers that have not participated in the survey, measured as revenue per employee.”

Organisations which include team members with disabilities benefit from a unique set of skills, differing perspectives, improved collaborations and increased marketability. This fosters long term associations and beneficial partnerships with fellow contemporaries. The same Accenture report also cited Microsoft’s longstanding commitment to disability inclusion and noted,

“When companies intentionally foster a culture that embraces inclusion, they cultivate a more positive and supportive work environment overall. These qualities contribute to higher retention rates, less turnover and greater productivity.”