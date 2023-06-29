UPES's Shakti Scholarship: Empowering Girls Through Education

Are you a woman looking to pursue higher education? Do you want to make a difference in the world? If so, then UPES's Shakti Scholarship for Women is perfect for you! In a country where girls have often been denied access to quality education, this scholarship aims to address the gender disparity by supporting and empowering meritorious female students.



UPES has launched the Shakti Scholarship for Women with the vision to provide a fillip to women empowerment through formal higher education. Since 2020, UPES has awarded Shakti scholarships to more than 6000 female students from across India, helping bridge the educational gender gap. Under the initiative, meritorious girl students with more than 60% marks in class 12th are being awarded scholarships of up to 30% in tuition fees for the academic year 2023. The scholarship is part of UPES's women's empowerment initiative, striving to create a more inclusive educational landscape for women in India.



Eligibility Criteria:

The Shakti Scholarship is available to all girl students who are seeking admission in any of the undergraduate and postgraduate programs for the 2023 intake and have scored more than 60% marks in class 12th. This eligibility criterion ensures that deserving female students with commendable academic performance are given the opportunity to pursue higher education.



Scholarship Amount:

The scholarship offers up to 30% scholarship on tuition fees for the complete program duration. This significant financial support aims to alleviate the burden of educational expenses, making higher education more accessible and affordable for deserving female students.



How to Apply:

The application process is simple. Interested applicants can apply online by visiting the official website of UPES. The website provides clear instructions on how to complete the application and submit the necessary documents for consideration. It is important to ensure that all relevant details and supporting materials are provided accurately to maximize the chances of securing the Shakti Scholarship.



UPES's Shakti Scholarship for Women is a remarkable initiative that aims to empower women through formal higher education. By offering scholarships to meritorious female students, UPES recognizes the importance of addressing the gender disparity that exists in access to quality education. Through the Shakti Scholarship, UPES has already supported thousands of talented young women in pursuing their academic aspirations. This scholarship serves as a stepping stone for women to break barriers, overcome societal challenges, and make a positive impact on society. By investing in the education of women, UPES is actively contributing to women's empowerment and creating a more inclusive educational landscape in India.



As we move forward, it is crucial to continue advocating for gender equality in education and supporting initiatives like the Shakti Scholarship. By providing opportunities for women to excel academically and achieve their goals, we can pave the way for a brighter and more equitable future for all.