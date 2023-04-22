TurboMania: Flipkart's Multicity Campaign for vivo T2 5G Range is a Huge Success

Flipkart presents TurboMania, powered by vivo T2 5G Series, was a larger-than-life multi-city campaign that captivated audiences across India.
The four-phase campaign, which started off with mysterious invitations to over 44 influential creators, set the stage for a truly epic launch of the all-new vivo T2 5G Series. The Campaign included a custom made VR experience, on-ground mall activations, AR filter experience and celebrity content along with 40 influencers and digital amplification through UGC.
The entire campaign was executed end-to-end by , which is the creative agency behind Flipkart Mobiles category.
The first two phases acted as a tantalizing teaser, building intrigue and excitement across four major cities: Nagpur, Gurgaon, Lucknow, and Coimbatore.
In the lead-up to the launch, we partnered with 8 community pages and 2 top pages from each city to create a buzz around the event. We invited 10 influencers and one celebrity to each city, including Karan Wahi, Sakshi Sindwani, Vaibhav Kundra, Shaurya Sinadhya and Gabriella Charlton, each of who also invited their followers to join the Turbo Mania Experience.
Phase 2 and 3 of the campaign were held in top malls across each of the four cities, including Fun Republic Coimbatore, Ambience Mall Gurgaon, Wave Mall Lucknow, and VR Mall Nagpur. To match the immersive screen of the all-new vivo T2 5G phone, a VR booth was installed in each city, where customers and influencers were transported into the Flipkart world powered by vivo T2 5G.
This roller coaster ride around the Flipkart city featured banners showcasing each feature of the phone, such as the 4K night mode and the 695 5G Snapdragon mobile processor. This experience was accompanied with narration by the famous mimicry artist Sanket Bhosle, who provided voice-overs of iconic Bollywood stars like Amitabh Bachchan, Farhan Akhtar, Salman Khan, Jackie Shroff, Sanjay Dutt, and Ranbir Kapoor.
Every participant who experienced the Turbo Mania VR experience got a chance to participate in the lucky draw and 16 participants across the four cities won a brand new vivo T2 5G Series phone.
With an average footfall of 3,25,000 and an average of 90,000+ participants, the on-ground VR experience was a massive success. In addition, 40 influencers from respective cities experienced the TurboMania, documented vlog-style reels and went live on their social media accounts in real time. This approach helped to generate further excitement and buzz around the campaign, ultimately leading to a highly successful launch.
The final phase of the campaign saw Flipkart TurboMania launch an AR filter on Instagram. The TurboMania filter went national, with over 1,500 participants trying to scan the craziest and most innovative "T" in their surroundings. This filter not only gave them coupons worth ₹150, ₹200, and ₹500, but the top four entries also got a chance to win one of the four brand new phones.
Overall, the Flipkart TurboMania campaign was a massive success, reaching over 95.7M+ views within just four days along with 287 million impressions and a reach of 86.3 million.
This was a testament to the power of taking digital content offline, as well as the future of marketing (both online and offline). By creating a truly immersive and engaging experience, we were able to connect with customers on a deeper level, building a stronger brand relationship and driving sales.
