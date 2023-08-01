The Future of Bridal Fashion: Manish Malhotra's 2023-24 Couture Show Mesmerizes

Ranveer Singh made a striking entrance through the towering MM insignia, donning a beige sherwani adorned with intricate floral embroidery, flawlessly paired with a royal silk paneled kurta and an exquisitely detailed brown and ivory stole. The impeccable craftsmanship at the edges was unmistakable, infusing the runway with warmth and energy.

Following suit, Alia Bhatt exuded regal glamour in a lush grey velvet lehenga, resplendent with meticulous high-shine silver nakshi hand embroidery and delicate pearls. The pièce de résistance was an extraordinary head veil, gracefully cascading like a silken river down her back, leaving traces of its refined craftsmanship and design, a true testament to the designer's attention to every minute detail.