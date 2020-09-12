Blenders Pride Fashion Tour Collaborates with Tarun Tahiliani

Ace designer Tarun Tahiliani has completed 25 years in the fashion industry. To celebrate this milestone, he collaborated with Blenders Pride Fashion Tour over a one-of-its-kind digital show that was held on Sep 10. The much-awaited event was livestreamed on the Blenders Pride Fashion Tour and the designer’s social handles. As a result, it reached millions of people across the world who were able to enjoy the fashion show from the comfort and safety of their homes. This was the first digital premiere of the Blenders Pride Fashion Tour.

For years now, Blenders Pride Fashion Tour has been setting new benchmarks in the fashion industry, and this evening was no different. Over the years, their shows have evolved from conventional runway shows to festivals of fashion to a digital event, in keeping with current times.