Blenders Pride Fashion Tour Collaborates with Tarun Tahiliani
Tarun Tahiliani celebrated 25 years in the world of fashion with a one-of-its-kind digital show.
Ace designer Tarun Tahiliani has completed 25 years in the fashion industry. To celebrate this milestone, he collaborated with Blenders Pride Fashion Tour over a one-of-its-kind digital show that was held on Sep 10. The much-awaited event was livestreamed on the Blenders Pride Fashion Tour and the designer’s social handles. As a result, it reached millions of people across the world who were able to enjoy the fashion show from the comfort and safety of their homes. This was the first digital premiere of the Blenders Pride Fashion Tour.
For years now, Blenders Pride Fashion Tour has been setting new benchmarks in the fashion industry, and this evening was no different. Over the years, their shows have evolved from conventional runway shows to festivals of fashion to a digital event, in keeping with current times.
With ‘My Identity, My Pride’ as the theme of the show, Tarun wowed everyone with his awe-inspiring ‘INFINITE’ collection that reflected his glorious 25 years in the world of fashion.
Talking about this innovative show, Ishwindar Singh, GM Marketing, Pernod Ricard India, said, “Blenders Pride Fashion Tour has been bringing alive unique experiences for over 15 years in the fashion and style landscape. We’ve had a long and special journey with Tarun, and today, as he celebrates 25 years in the industry, we’re equally excited for our consumers to experience this show from the comfort of their homes.”
This fashionable evening combined glamour with impactful storytelling. In keeping with Tarun’s 25-year journey in the fashion industry, 25 muses, donning 25 stunning looks for both men and women, walked the ramp.
As the models took centrestage to showcase the designer’s collection, a ‘stream of consciousness’ video played in the background. The larger-than-life set too was designed by Tarun himself.
All in all, it was a surreal experience for viewers that were watching the event.
Speaking about the collaboration, the design stalwart said, “There is nothing more important than one’s identity, an expression that defines you as being distinct from the world. This collaboration is a celebration of my journey and the myriad and varied influences that have inspired its course over the years.”
Tarun added, “I take immense pride in expressing who I am and where I stand today, and in my association with Blenders Pride Fashion Tour 2020, because it gives me the opportunity to celebrate my identity with Pride.”
Tarun’s identity as a designer has evolved in the 25 years that he has spent in the industry, but one thing that hasn’t changed is the great amount of pride he takes in India’s arts and crafts. This was evident in his ‘INFINITE’ collection as well.
The clothes sported by the models were fully accessorised with modern-day versions of chotis, bindis and much more to add historical opulence to contemporary fashion. The result was an incredibly beautiful event that was as much about fashion as it was about Indian culture.
In many ways, the show was a salute to the wheel of life, the designer’s inspirations, the studio’s past and its evolution into the future.
Blenders Pride Fashion Tour has always been synonymous with unique fashion experiences, but their collaboration with Tarun Tahiliani was truly next-level.
In these times of social distancing, they pulled off an amazing digital fashion show without compromising on the grandeur even one bit. If you’re wondering where you can watch this event, click here.
