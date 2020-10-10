Scam 1992 - The Harshad Mehta Story: Raw, Real and Riveting

The extent and magnitude of the actual scam was such that it baffles journalists even today. Veteran journalist Sanjay Pugalia, Editorial Director at The Quint, was covering the scam for a newspaper back then. He recalls, "It was such an intriguing, multi-layered scam that even the media grappled for months on what to call it. Should we call it a securities scam? Bank scam? Stock market scam? In every which way, the scam defied human imagination."

The show begins with a whistleblower sounding off a newspaper journalist about major irregularities in the bank he works in. The journalist is none other than Sucheta Dalal, played by the very convincing Shreya Dhanwanthary. This opening sets the mood for what’s going to follow and we’re then taken into Harshad’s life story.

The period is the 80s. Harshad and his family live in a cramped house in a Ghatkopar chawl, but that doesn’t stop him from dreaming big. After trying his hand at several odd jobs, Harshad Mehta (played by a terrific Pratik Gandhi) starts work as a jobber at the Bombay Stock Exchange.

This is the pre-electronic era and the BSE works on the outcry system. Traders used signs and gestures to convey their decisions amid much jostling and noise. As a jobber, Harshad’s job was to buy and sell securities based on the decisions of the traders. But this wasn’t just work for him. This is where he picked up the tricks of the trade. This is where his (doomed-to-be) love affair with the stock market began. Here was a man who was unafraid to take risks.