ADVERTISEMENT
Say 'Goodbye' To The Stress Of Multiple Bills, Thanks To Airtel Black
One plan to rule them all
i
Airtel has launched India’s first full service plan by a telco. Under this plan, all your services and their bills get merged, and you have a one-stop solution to handle everything Airtel has to offer you. Whether it’s mobile, DTH or Fiber, the Airtel Black plan covers it all. Many services, one plan, one bill.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.
Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT