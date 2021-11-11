Driven By Tech, Raksha Health Is Making New Inroads into the Insurance Sector

In an age when we are used to getting services provided at a click, can sectors like insurance be far behind? Gone are the days when applying for policies, paying premiums, and filing for claims meant standing in queues or being on call for hours. Today, innovative and fast-moving insurance companies are taking their key services online, making the process more convenient and less time-consuming for customers.

A leading and premium player in the sector, Raksha Health Insurance is fast emerging as a third-party insurance provider that goes the extra mile for its customers. Helmed by a host of experts, the company has over 7,500 hospitals under its network, with over 88 service locations around the country. More importantly, Raksha Health Insurance is digital-first in its approach, with end-to-end solutions across claim registration, intimation, personal and bank detail updates, and any sort of query or grievance redressal.

As modern customers, we are used to having our services fulfilled and addressed immediately, at the tap of a button. With this in mind, Raksha Health Insurance provides real-time information about your policy , E-cards, cashless, and claim status online. Customers can update their contact details to receive instant alerts and updates.

The company has till date serviced 100 million lives across the country, including retail, corporate, and government policies, with minimal grievance queries. Raksha Health Insurance takes pride in its technology: its AI-enabled systems process claims as per defined policy guidelines, while also maintaining a track of investigations, via real-time management reports and live dashboards. Among other features, the provider is known for its secured Oracle platform, high level of data security, in-house application development, and integrated Voice Response System.

Driving the innovations at Raksha Health Insurance is its talented and highly experienced senior leadership. Led by chairperson and industrialist Nitasha Nanda, the team includes insurance icon Pawan Kumar Bhalla as MD, and an illustrious board of directors, such as Padma Bhushan Dr. Naresh Trehan, presently Managing Director and Chief Cardiac Surgeon of Medanta, The Medicity. Former executive director of the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDA) and Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (PFRDA), Prabodh Chander is also a director with the company, as well as a qualified arbitrator and mediator.

In addition to its wide range of services, Raksha is also a ISO 9001:2015 management system, certified by TUV of Germany. The company has a CRISIL Rating SME-1* signifying 'Highest Level of Creditworthiness'.

To find out more about the provider and check out their range of policies, click here.