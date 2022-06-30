Say Bye To Last Minute Top Ups Thanks To Paytm's 'Automatic Add Money' Feature
Thanks to the "Automatic Add Money” feature, maintaining your Paytm wallet balance has never been simpler.
Online payment portals have made visiting the bank a thing of the past. Gone are the days when you had to step out to check your account balance. And thanks to Paytm, life just got a lot easier with their Add Money feature.
Over 10 lakh users use Add Money to top up their wallets everyday and experience the perks of Paytm’s wide array of services. Super easy online payments are only a few taps away with the ‘ to wallet’ feature on the Paytm mobile app, which removes all the hassles of last minute wallet top ups when you need to use your wallet the most. Here’s all you need to know to make the most out of this feature:
1. How can I add money to my Paytm wallet?
Paytm’s Add Money feature allows you to top up your Paytm Wallet with money that can be used to pay at more than 12 million merchant stores. The Add Money feature can be accessed either from your wallet Passbook or directly through the “Add Money” button on the home screen.
Here are the steps to add money to your Paytm wallet:
Click on the Add Money option either from your Wallet passbook or from the home screen.
Enter the amount that you want to add to your Paytm wallet.
Select your preferred payment method.
Complete the payment.
2. Can my Paytm wallet be topped-up automatically?
Yes! Thanks to the "Automatic Add Money" feature, maintaining your Paytm wallet balance has never been simpler. You get to decide the lowest your wallet balance should be. Every time your balance drops past this limit, Paytm will automatically top it up. You also get to decide the amount by which it is topped up. For 'Automatic Add Money', amount can be added only via UPI & Paytm payments bank. Once set up, this feature will top up your wallet every time you are short of balance.
Automatic Add Money can be accessed from the Add Money section of your Paytm App.
3. Which payment modes can I use to add money?
Paytm offers several payment gateways for you to add money to your wallet. You can opt between UPI, Debit Card, Credit Card or Net Banking as your preferred payment method. While most of these payment gateways don't require you to pay any extra fees, nominal charges do apply while adding money through Credit Card. And like we mentioned earlier, for 'Automatic Add Money' amount can be added only via UPI & Paytm payments bank.
So, what are you waiting for? Add money to your Paytm wallet and open yourself up to a world of retail experiences and conveniences.
