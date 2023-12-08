MedPay's Digital Revolution: Transforming India's Pharmacy Landscape

Need-driven, not discount-driven

The existing online pharmacy models in India are predominantly inventory-led models that address the needs of patients who can wait for medicine delivery, while availing of some discounts. Patients who need medicines immediately still have to rely on local pharmacies for on-time availability.

"Even so, most stand-alone pharmacies can typically fulfil only 60% of the prescribed medicine requirement", says Chandra. In other words, the patient has to scout for the medicines at other pharmacies, often surrounding the given doctor’s clinic. This can be a tiresome and frustrating experience.

When pharmacies sign up with MedPay, they not only get their digital stores that offer a seamless online ordering experience but also the opportunity to cater to the additional demand coming from various online channels. “Each customer order is broadcasted to multiple pharmacies in the area to ensure the availability and fast delivery of medicines,” explains the entrepreneur, who believes that healthcare fundamentally is a need-driven industry and not discount-driven.

Given that MedPay operates a hyperlocal marketplace, deliveries are handled by pharmacies on their own, as every order comes within a radius of one-to-two km. “Having both the options of walk-in purchase from a local pharmacy and online order with added discounts, digital customers prefer inventory models for chronic care because of discounts while continuing their walk-in purchase for acute care,” notes Chandra.