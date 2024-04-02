1. Take Advantage of the Trending Content Formats

Ok, the first tip does have to do with your Instagram content. However, it significantly differs from other content tips on how to get more followers on Instagram. How?

Well, this tip requires you to play the social media game and take advantage of current trends for your personal gains.

At present, and for the foreseeable future, short-form videos are all the rage. So, don’t be afraid to go all out with this format. Keep the videos fun, engaging, and visually appealing, and they’re almost guaranteed to get you on the Instagram Explore page. Once you’re there, it’s much easier for new followers to find your account. All it takes is one viral post for your follower count to skyrocket.

There’s a running joke on TikTok that Instagram Reels users see all the trends some two months after they’ve already been played out on TikTok. Though, to be fair, there’s some truth to this joke. So, don’t wait for trends to hit Instagram before incorporating them into your account.