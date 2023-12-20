Govinda Sharma and Team India Create History at the FIBA 3x3 Showdown in Paris

In the end, what wins is the true spirit of people and professionals who walk on their path to achieving their desired success with fearlessness and confidence; much like in the world of sports, true sportsman spirit always wins. With the right mental fortitude, hard work, and intelligent analysis of the game, sports personalities climb their ladder of success, just like Govinda Sharma, who is all set to do it for India in the FIBA 3x3 showdown in Paris.