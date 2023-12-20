Govinda Sharma and Team India Create History at the FIBA 3x3 Showdown in Paris

In the end, what wins is the true spirit of people and professionals who walk on their path to achieving their desired success with fearlessness and confidence; much like in the world of sports, true sportsman spirit always wins. With the right mental fortitude, hard work, and intelligent analysis of the game, sports personalities climb their ladder of success, just like Govinda Sharma, who is all set to do it for India in the FIBA 3x3 showdown in Paris.
India has made a historic debut at the All-Star Game Val d’Oise International 3x3 2023 in Pontoise, Val-d’Oise, France, and one of the game’s shining stars include the much-talked-about sporting talent Govinda Sharma. Organized by the French Federation of Basketball, this invitational event marks a significant milestone for Indian representation in the fast-paced world of 3x3 basketball.
Govinda Sharma has remained one of the most prominent names in the world of basketball, when formerly he enjoyed the title of #1 FIBA 3x3 player in India. His journey, too, has been instrumental in igniting the passion within other budding talents in the sport. Leaving his corporate career only to listen to his dreams of making it huge in basketball has catapulted him to massive success and recognition as a sportsman today.
He is one of the critical players spearheading India’s entry into this historic tournament, a one-of-a-kind and seasoned player with an impressive track record. In the past, he has created glorious success for himself and India across games in countries like Singapore, Thailand, Qatar, Malaysia, and Dubai and has consistently showcased his skills globally.
Along with him participating in the prestigious Paris FIBA 3x3 tournament is Pratik Bhadalekar, a 26-year-old and the first Indian player to play in the Division 1 FIBA Basketball Thai League in Thailand, also played for FIBA 3x3 and formerly ranked 3rd in India. He played 3x3 ExE Premier Thailand, FIBA 3x3 Malaysia and Doha Challengers 2023. Apart from him is a 23-year-old player named Sorav Singha, a National level gold and bronze medalist, who was a part of the FIBA Asia championship (Indonesia) and the FIBA Quest top 3x3 title in (Sri Lanka). They were also a part of India’s first professional basketball league (EPBL).
Govinda Sharma, who recently won a Bronze Medal in Dubai, now serves as the Head of Sports at G D Goenka Public School in Siliguri and has received significant support from the school’s Director Principal, Mrs. Sonika Sharma.
All these phenomenal basketball players, who have incredible accolades to their name, are now eyeing to make their mark at the All-Star Game Val d’Oise International 3x3 2023, and the nation, too, can’t wait to see them win big.
