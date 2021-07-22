Why is Saline Nasal Washing Important?

Many of us followed self-care routines even before the pandemic hit us. But having experienced a pandemic for more than a year has led to a whole new level of awareness about self-care practices such as breathing exercises, steam inhalation, drinking herbal tea, increasing daily fluid intake, etc.

What is nasal washing?

It’s a simple process of cleansing the nostrils by washing them with a sterile isotonic solution that helps keep the nasal pathway free from obstruction like dirt and mucus. Traditionally known as nasal irrigation, such a technique helps prevent various germs and harmful bacteria from entering the body through the nose.

ENT specialists and surgeons often prescribe saline nasal sprays to post endoscopic sinus surgery patients and those suffering from allergic rhinitis.