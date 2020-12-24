New Flavours Of GRD Bix Coming Soon
Satiate your cravings the healthy way with GRD Bix
i
Satiate your cravings the healthy way with GRD Bix. Each diskette packs in 1.4 g protein, 22 Kcal and 18 essential nutrients. It’s available in Cardamom and Vanilla flavours.
New flavours are coming soon and will be available at a store near you. These healthy biscuits contain protein, carbohydrates, vitamins and minerals.
GRD BIx provides your body with energy, builds immunity and also helps recuperating patients.
