New Flavours Of GRD Bix Coming Soon

Satiate your cravings the healthy way with GRD Bix

Quint Studio
Published
BrandStudio
1 min read
Satiate your cravings the healthy way with GRD Bix
i

Satiate your cravings the healthy way with GRD Bix. Each diskette packs in 1.4 g protein, 22 Kcal and 18 essential nutrients. It’s available in Cardamom and Vanilla flavours.

New flavours are coming soon and will be available at a store near you. These healthy biscuits contain protein, carbohydrates, vitamins and minerals.

GRD BIx provides your body with energy, builds immunity and also helps recuperating patients.

Empower independent journalism.

Because the truth is worth it.

Select Amount:
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!