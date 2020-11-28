Naxalbari: Riveting Thriller Around The Complex Topic Of Naxalism

The show begins with a ruling party MLA being killed in a bomb blast in Naxal-infested Gadchiroli. The mastermind behind this dastardly attack is Naxal leader Binu Atram (Shakti Anand). Binu has two loyal proteges - Pahaan (Satyadeep Misra) and Prakruti (Sreejita De). All of them work at the orders of Baba. We only hear Baba’s voice throughout the show until his identity is revealed at the end

Raghav is a competent cop, but his father, the Police Commissioner of Mumbai, is tired of his wayward ways. In order to teach Raghav a lesson, he transfers his son to Gadchiroli to investigate the blast and its link to Naxals. Raghav’s friend and colleague Mohit is his one true pillar of support. In the meanwhile, another top cop, who has been tracking the Naxalite movement for years, is also conducting a parallel probe into the same case.