Making it Work: Providing Medical Care in Kunduz, Afghanistan

Fighting in the city of Kunduz in north-eastern Afghanistan ended on August 8, 2021. During the clashes, Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF) transformed its office space into a temporary trauma unit to treat the wounded. That unit is now closed, and on August 16, all patients were transferred to the nearly-finished Kunduz Trauma Centre that MSF had been building since 2018. The local community still requires trauma care. A medic in MSF’s Kunduz team describes their experience during the fighting and the work that is going on today.

It is busy but calm; we’re recruiting new staff, and the final parts of finishing the hospital construction are happening all around us. But first things first – starting with the day when clashes began in Kunduz city.

That first evening there was continuous bombardment and shooting, so, we had to rush to the bunker, where we stayed all night, without any sleep. Patients were unable to reach the trauma unit due to the non-stop fighting in the streets.

The following morning, we received news of multiple victims arriving at the unit. We were unable to get there because of continuous clashes on the streets. My colleagues were desperate – we had a patient with a gunshot wound in his chest and stomach, who needed immediate surgery.

Finally, once the gunshots grew quieter, the three of us ran to the operating theatre. The patient had no pulse, so we started chest compression while the anaesthetist searched for an airway. I cut two holes in the chest - to make sure blood could drain out and to allow the lungs to expand; meanwhile my colleague was trying to stop the bleeding below the sternum. We could tell pretty quickly that the bullet had probably hit part of the heart, and that there was no way that we could save him.