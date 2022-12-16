'Main Royaan' Encapsulates How It Feels When The Love Of Your Life Goes Missing

Tanveer Evan’s soulful vocals combined with Rohit Zinjurke’s convincing portrayal of a helpless lover tugs on your heartstrings and teleports you in its world. Directed by Agam Mann and Aseem Mann, the video does a great job of grabbing your attention by the collar to take you through the life of such a helpless lover.

The song starts off with a boy distributing pamphlets that carry the picture of a girl. Everyone he sees in the crowd ends up getting a pamphlet from him. His obsession leads to his mockery by locals but nothing deters him from his search. We soon jump into his past to see how the girl he loved the most was taken away.

But reality is often much more twisted than we'd like it to be. Will he ever meet the love of his life again?

‘Main Royaan’ is a one of its kind song that riles up memories and emotions while also being melodious and catchy.