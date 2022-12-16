'Main Royaan' Encapsulates How It Feels When The Love Of Your Life Goes Missing
Sometimes we invest so much in one person that it becomes almost impossible to imagine a life without them.
Sometimes we invest so much in one person that it becomes difficult, almost impossible to imagine a life without them. When that person goes missing or worse, is taken from you, you’d do everything in your capacity to bring them back.
The gut-wrenching song ‘Main Royaan’ by Anshul Garg, sung by Tanveer Evan & Yasser Desai featuring Rohit Zinjurke & Akaisha Vats, takes you on a journey of love and heartbreak like never before.
Tanveer Evan’s soulful vocals combined with Rohit Zinjurke’s convincing portrayal of a helpless lover tugs on your heartstrings and teleports you in its world. Directed by Agam Mann and Aseem Mann, the video does a great job of grabbing your attention by the collar to take you through the life of such a helpless lover.
The song starts off with a boy distributing pamphlets that carry the picture of a girl. Everyone he sees in the crowd ends up getting a pamphlet from him. His obsession leads to his mockery by locals but nothing deters him from his search. We soon jump into his past to see how the girl he loved the most was taken away.
But reality is often much more twisted than we'd like it to be. Will he ever meet the love of his life again?
‘Main Royaan’ is a one of its kind song that riles up memories and emotions while also being melodious and catchy.
Tony Kakkar and Anshul Garg found Desi Music Factory, a record label and production company in 2015. They have garnered over 33 million subscribers on YouTube and 500k followers on Instagram.
Listen to Desi Music Factory's music playlist only on their YouTube channel.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from brandstudio
Topics: Yasser Desai Anshul Garg Akaisha Vats
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.