Keep On Rocking For A Greener World! Legendary Indian Bands ‘Play For A Cause’
Mahindra Independence Rock and Seagrams 100 Pipers Glassware come together for the epic rock fest, on Nov 5th & 6th
As far as music genres go, Rock has always been at the forefront of speaking truth to power when it’s needed the most. Whether it’s Roger Waters’ iconic words “We don’t need no thought control” in Another Brick in the Wall Pt.2, or Buffalo Springfield’s classic protest song “For What It's Worth” that became an anti-war anthem, the image of a few guitar-strumming, drum-banging, mic-holding folks fearlessly singing about everything that’s world with the world has always been a universal one.
Which is why it’s no surprise that when Mahindra Independence Rock and Seagrams 100 Pipers Glassware's social and environmental platform ‘PLAY FOR A CAUSE’ decided to go big with spreading awareness about, well, social and environmental issues, the only natural choice was to bring in some of India’s most legendary rock bands - Parikrama, Zero and Indus Creed - into the fold.
Go Green x Parikrama - To inspire everyone to work towards a greener future
Even after more than 30 years of playing together, Parikrama is still going strong. The iconic band from Delhi, famous for songs like “But it rained”, “Am I dreaming?” and “Open Skies”, is teaming up with Seagrams 100 Pipers Glasswaremission to plant 1 million trees and to support its commitment towards ecological regeneration. And in true Parikrama fashion, every festival attendee will be given a guitar pick in a seed paper envelope, so that not only do they have a lasting memory of their experience, but they are also equipped with something to make their neighbourhood greener.
With this Play For a Cause initiative, we want to drive home the thought that we need to live more harmoniously with nature. It’s about safeguarding the future of the human species and recognising that we are a part of nature, not separate from itParikrama
Zero Waste x Zero - To inspire waste prevention through responsible recovery & reusage
If you were born in the 80’s and embraced the Indian Alternative Rock scene in the 90’s, chances are you’re a Zero fan. This band, known for tracks such as “PSP 12” and “The Everyday Love Song”, formed when Mumbai was still called Bombay, and after three successful albums, they now get together annually to play at important fests. As of right now, nothing is more important than saving the world. That is why Zero is championing the cause of going zero-waste, and teaming up with Skrap, an environmental sustainability firm, to ensure the event is as close to zero-waste as possible.
By supporting this Play for A Cause initiative, we hope to help people understand the principle of zero waste - Reuse, upcycle, repurpose.Zero
Save the Ocean x Indus Creed - To Inspire protection for our Oceans
One of the OG bands in the Indian Rock scene is Indus Creed. Formed in 1984, this band has fans spread across multiple generations. Every time they play their famous power ballad “Pretty Child” live, you can actually see the old and the young humming along to the words. This time the band is taking up the cause of ensuring the oceans are used as dumping grounds for inorganic waste. To limit the use of single-use plastic, which inadvertently ends up in our oceans, this festival will use sustainable products at the bar, such as rice husk glasses instead of ones made from plastic.
With this ‘Play for a Cause’ initiative we are hoping to make a difference by encouraging everyone to think about how important the world’s oceans are to our very survival and do their bit to protect and save themIndus Creed
The festival runs for two days - November 5th and 6th. Follow Seagrams 100 Pipers on Instagram, and the hashtags #MahindraIndependenceRock and #BeRememberedForGood on social media to keep up with the updates.
