Keep On Rocking For A Greener World! Legendary Indian Bands ‘Play For A Cause’

As far as music genres go, Rock has always been at the forefront of speaking truth to power when it’s needed the most. Whether it’s Roger Waters’ iconic words “We don’t need no thought control” in Another Brick in the Wall Pt.2, or Buffalo Springfield’s classic protest song “For What It's Worth” that became an anti-war anthem, the image of a few guitar-strumming, drum-banging, mic-holding folks fearlessly singing about everything that’s world with the world has always been a universal one.



Which is why it’s no surprise that when Mahindra Independence Rock and Seagrams 100 Pipers Glassware's social and environmental platform ‘PLAY FOR A CAUSE’ decided to go big with spreading awareness about, well, social and environmental issues, the only natural choice was to bring in some of India’s most legendary rock bands - Parikrama, Zero and Indus Creed - into the fold.



Go Green x Parikrama - To inspire everyone to work towards a greener future



Even after more than 30 years of playing together, Parikrama is still going strong. The iconic band from Delhi, famous for songs like “But it rained”, “Am I dreaming?” and “Open Skies”, is teaming up with Seagrams 100 Pipers Glasswaremission to plant 1 million trees and to support its commitment towards ecological regeneration. And in true Parikrama fashion, every festival attendee will be given a guitar pick in a seed paper envelope, so that not only do they have a lasting memory of their experience, but they are also equipped with something to make their neighbourhood greener.