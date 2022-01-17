Johnnie Walker Refreshing Mixer's New Ad Captures The Spirit Of Moving Forward
A slick edit on top of a catchy mashup of all time classics makes this an unforgettable campaign.
Johnnie Walker Refreshing Mixer wants to inspire people to Keep Walking towards a more positive future with the latest chapter in its iconic global campaign.
The brand’s famous 'Keep Walking' advertising has been inspiring people around the world with a message of progress and positivity for more than 20 years and this latest chapter begins as the world gradually reopens after a difficult 18 months.
Leading the way is a TV and digital ad featuring an energetic and vibrant ‘Anthem’ that encourages people to attain the spirit of looking ahead and forging forward to an optimistic future. The new Anthem is an infectious, feel good mash-up of famous songs all about walking that has been created to put a spring in people’s step as they head back into the world once again. The mash up includes samples of songs including Run DMC and Aerosmith’s Walk this Way, Loretta Lynn’s version of the iconic These Boots Are Made for Walking and Lou Reed’s 1970s’ classic Walk on the Wild Side.
Alongside the Anthem, Johnnie Walker Refreshing Mixer will unveil epic city takeovers, projecting inspiring quotes from the likes of Grace Jones and other cultural trailblazers, over city skylines and cultural hotspots around India.
For over two centuries Johnnie Walker has been committed to a spirit of progress and moving forward; with this new Keep Walking instalment the brand wants to help inspire people to take their own next step by reflecting the energy, words and thoughts of cultural icons and pioneers who share that spirit.
Julie Bramham, Johnnie Walker Global Brand Director, said: “Johnnie Walker has always been defiantly optimistic and a beacon of progress - that’s what Keep Walking is all about.
“Keep Walking is two little words that say so much about positivity, possibility and resilience. After everything we’ve all been through in the past few years, we can’t imagine a time in recent history when those sentiments could be more relevant.”
To celebrate the launch, Johnnie Walker hosted a mesmerizing drone show by exhibiting a countdown of the New Year celebration. It focused on delivering a message that encouraged its audience to Keep Walking in 2022 and forge ahead towards the spirit of moving forward. The brand has also installed captivating out-of-home advertising across India to maximize reach and inspire everyone to walk towards an enriched future.
