Into The Calm And Away From The Noise And Nuisance

Travelling brings an innate sense of calm. There is joy wrapped in wisdom as you traverse unchartered territories and explore unique places. For many, it is the best time of their lives when they feel connected with mother nature and they are the happiest in their element with their loved ones. Travel is a luxury that allows us a much-needed break from constantly clicking away on our keyboards or bleeding our eyes out on our screens.

And when we think of a peaceful vacation away from all the noise and nuisance we think of Europe. There is Europe and then there is Switzerland. Alpine passes, scenic drives through narrow winding lanes, cheese fondue, handmade Swiss chocolates, and afternoons spent lazing around in museums and heritage sites. What is not to love? A Swiss trip sounds like a one-way ticket straight to paradise, right?

But we all know that planning a trip, particularly to a foreign country can be quite a task. There are so many places to visit, limited time on hand not to mention too much information on the internet. Sometimes, you just would not know where and how to start? What if we told you that you can plan your Grand Tour of Switzerland without having to worry about the grunge work of researching the travel routes, booking accommodation and wracking your brains for tickets and permits?

Imagine a 9-day and 8-night road trip that starts in Zurich, and cruises you along to some of the country’s best scenic attractions from a night stay at Zermatt to spending days visiting 13 UNESCO World Heritage sites. Imagine driving down in a car or motorcycle and covering over 1000 miles across the country. And if you are someone who enjoys a train ride then, there is also a relaxing option to take the Grand Train Tour of Switzerland.

Switzerland is a four-season destination so be rest assured that you can take time off and escape to the mountains any time of the year. But due to adverse weather conditions, some of the mountain ranges may not be open to visitors during the winter months. In a nutshell, Switzerland is a favorite and top pick for most.