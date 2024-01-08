Dive into the Business Growth Treasures at Indian Wealth Summit 2.0!

Get Set to Grow:

Budding business folks and aspiring entrepreneurs, it's showtime! Our very own business maestro, Dr. Ameet Parekh , is rolling out the red carpet on the fab virtual Indian Wealth Summit 2.0. Let's give you a sneak peek at the event filled with expert tracks and keynote gems that'll give your business some serious uplift.

A Summit that's More 'Wow-some” than 'Heavy Gyan’':

Countdown's begun, and the stage is set for an amazing flow of practical insights that'll make your business grow wings. Imagine the most awesome business success recipe where the best in a business bubble up their secret sauces just for you!

Your Map to Business Stardom:

Track #1: Global Branding Bootcamp

Tag along with Vishen Lakhiani as he shows you super simple ways to make your brand famous all over the planet. It's like getting a passport that takes your business everywhere!

Track #2: Pennies to Powerhouses

Buckle up! Dr. A. Velumani is about to teach you how to stretch every penny into a dollar and race ahead to win big in business

Track #3: Unicorn Alley

Hop on with Ashneer Grover as we zoom through 'unicorn alley'. Sure, it's a wild ride, but the finish is all glitter and gold! Discover how to turn your startup dreams into the kind of success that gets everyone cheering.

Track #4: Money-Making Mechanism

Get set to see Dr. Ameet Parekh cook up some sizzling hot profit recipes. They're easy to whip up and taste like success!

Track #5: Discover New Markets:

Ready for an adventure? We’re going on a fun scavenger hunt in the business world to find awesome opportunities hidden from most of you!

Track #6: Business Scaling Track

Learn to climb the business ladder like a professional, throwing the right ropes and dodging the slippery slip-ups.

Don't Miss the Boat!

This summit is your golden ticket for all you desire. It's the difference between 'just another day' and 'the day I made it big'. So, come aboard! Seats are filling fast.

Your Golden Ticket:

Why just dream of business brilliance when you can be it? Grab your spot with a click and step into the entrepreneurial limelight at Indian Wealth Summit 2.0!

Step Right Up:

Stamp your entry to the business big leagues here: https://indianwealthsummit.in/dmq/